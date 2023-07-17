Notification Settings

Marcus Rashford set to sign new five-year deal at Manchester United

UK & international sportsPublished:

Rashford broke the 30-goal barrier for the first time in his United career last season and his current deal was due to expire next summer.

Marcus Rashford is set to sign a new five-year deal at Manchester United, the PA news agency understands.

The 25-year-old forward came through the Old Trafford youth set-up and has gone on to score 123 goals in 359 first-team appearances.

But PA understands the England international has agreed terms on a contract until 2028, with an announcement possible on Tuesday.

Rashford’s contract could soon be followed by the arrival of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

A deal is understood to be getting closer for the Cameroon international, who worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax and is wanted as a replacement for long-serving David De Gea.

