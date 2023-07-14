Notification Settings

Looking back with pride and forward with anticipation – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

As Tyson Fury put his shirt on his local team.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Twelve – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 14.

Football

England stepped up their World Cup preparations.

The Premier League’s youngest ever player Ethan Nwaneri showed off his confidence.

Arsenal signed Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber.

Today was a good one in the history books for Manchester City.

Jude Bellingham impressed in training.

Leeds wished a happy retirement to a former favourite.

Wimbledon

The men’s singles final was eagerly anticipated.

Still plenty of love for Ons Jabeur from the beaten Aryna Sabalenka.

Strike a pose!

Caroline Garcia vowed to bounce back.

Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter reached the women’s doubles final.

Cricket

England looked back on their World Cup triumph.

Golf

Game recognises game.

Boxing

Tyson Fury got kitted out.

Motor racing

It was damp at Goodwood.

Ferrari turned the clock back.

UK & international sports

