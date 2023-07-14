Ireland’s ‘overly physical’ Women’s World Cup warm-up against Colombia abandoned

Denise O'Sullivan in action for the Republic of Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Republic of Ireland’s behind-closed-doors match against Colombia ahead of the Women’s World Cup was abandoned after around 20 minutes after becoming “overly physical”, the Football Association of Ireland has said.

The PA news agency understands the decision was made following some rough challenges in Friday’s contest at Brisbane’s Meakin Park, and that Ireland midfielder Denise O’Sullivan was taken to hospital and is set to undergo a scan after sustaining a shin injury.

A statement from the FAI said: “The behind-closed-doors game between the Ireland women’s national team and Colombia on Friday evening was ended after 20 minutes of play.

Vera Pauw’s Ireland side are building up to opening their World Cup campaign by playing Australia on Thursday (Brian Lawless/PA)

“The game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game.

“The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game in FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, against Australia in Sydney on July 20.”

The Colombian Football Federation released a statement of its own which said that, while the training of its teams was “framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and fair play”, it respected Ireland’s decision.

The FCF said: “The Colombian Football Federation informs that the friendly match that was to take place as part of today’s training between the Colombia women’s national team and Ireland was suspended because the Irish national team preferred not to continue playing when 23 minutes of the first half had elapsed.

“Although all the processes and training of our teams are framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and fair play… we respect the decision of our rival team.

“Colombia will return to Sydney this Saturday to continue with its preparation and… a second friendly training match against its counterpart from China is scheduled.”