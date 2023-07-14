Harry Kane in Tottenham’s pre-season Asia-Pacific tour squad but no Hugo Lloris

Harry Kane applauds

Harry Kane has been included in Tottenham’s pre-season Asia-Pacific tour – but club captain Hugo Lloris will stay behind as the French goalkeeper looks to finalise a move to a new club.

England skipper Kane has entered the final 12 months of his Spurs contract and is attracting interest from Bayern Munich amid reports the Bundesliga champions have lodged a formal bid.

Along with some other international players, Kane returned for pre-season training on Wednesday, with new head coach Ange Postecoglou set to lay out his vision for success to the club’s leading scorer.

The travelling squad for our pre-season Asia-Pacific Tour has been confirmed ? — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 14, 2023

Spurs confirmed veteran goalkeeper Lloris had been granted permission not to travel on the tour “in order to explore prospective transfer opportunities”.

Tottenham’s stance on Kane, though, has not changed since Manchester City tried to sign the forward in 2021.

City’s advances were turned down and the north London club plan to reject any bids for the forward this summer, despite his contract now entering its final 12 months.

Another player expected to depart is Croatia winger Ivan Perisic – one of the travelling tour party – as Postecoglou trims down a bloated squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign, which starts at Brentford on August 13.

Tottenham fly out to Perth in Australia – with new signing James Maddison making the trip after the England midfielder’s £40million switch from Leicester – ahead of an opening fixture against West Ham on July 18.

Spurs will play Leicester in Thailand on July 23 before the Singapore leg, which will take in a fixture against local side Lion City Sailors on July 26 after previous opponents AS Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, pulled out of their planned trip to Asia.