Aryna Sabalenka moves one win away from number one ranking and Wimbledon final

Aryna Sabalenka is through to her second semi-final at Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka knows just what to expect from Ons Jabeur in Thursday’s Wimbledon semi-final after she endured some gruelling pre-tournament practice sessions with the Tunisian.

The Belarusian, who was banned from last year’s tournament, is making up for lost time and booked her second last-four appearance in SW19 with a demolition of Madison Keys, winning Wednesday’s quarter-final 6-2 6-4.

Sabalenka is not surprised to see Jabeur on the other side of the net for the semi-final as she experienced first hand just how well she is playing in the build-up to the tournament.

“Actually we practised here before Wimbledon,” Sabalenka revealed. “I felt like she was going to do well here because she played unbelievable tennis on the practice court.

“I know it’s different in practice than in a match. She was able to bring this level to matches.

“It’s not like I didn’t expect that. Yeah, she’s a great player. We always had tough battles against each other, very close matches. I am really looking forward to this great battle.”

With Iga Swiatek being knocked out on Tuesday she will now have her sights on the Venus Rosewater dish to follow her Australian Open success at the start of the year.

Indeed, her eyes will have lit up when Swiatek was beaten by Elina Svitolina as it means she is now just one win away from ending the Pole’s 66-week reign as world number one.

Sabalenka is one win away from becoming the new world number one (Adam Davy/PA)

Asked which she would value more, the Wimbledon title or to sit at the top of the rankings, the 25-year-old was willing to be greedy.

“To be honest, I want both,” she said. “But I’m trying to focus on myself because I know if I start thinking about all this stuff, I’m going to lose my focus on the court, my game.

“So I’m trying to focus on myself right now and make sure that every time I’m on the court I bring my best tennis.

“Then later on we’ll see if I’m ready to become world number one or if I’m ready to play another final.

“I remember myself, I don’t know, 14 or 15 years old going to my practice with the headphones listening to music and dreaming becoming one of the best players in the world, dreaming about lifting this beautiful trophiy.

“That’s something unbelievable. That’s something what really motivates me a lot, that I was able to become one of the best. I’m competing on the high level. So that’s something big for me.