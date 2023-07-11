Tottenham complete Manor Solomon signing after Shakhtar Donetsk exit

Manor Solomon

Tottenham have announced the signing of attacker Manor Solomon on a free transfer.

Spurs moved to bring former Fulham loanee Solomon to the club after he was able to cancel his deal with Shakhtar Donetsk.

The diminutive winger has agreed a five-year contract with Tottenham after he returned to the country from holiday last weekend and passed his medical on Monday.

I'm so delighted and excited to be joining this fantastic football club. It's truly an honour to be here and I can't wait to get started. to dare is to do! #COYS @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/Hlr1qvxMJU — Manor Solomon (@Manorsolomon) July 11, 2023

Solomon was allowed to cancel his contract with Shakhtar and sign for Spurs after FIFA in May extended its temporary employment rules relating to the war in Ukraine.

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, foreign players contracted to clubs affiliated to Ukrainian or Russian football associations can “unilaterally suspend their employment” until June 30 2024, provided teams are informed of the suspension in writing by July 1.

With Solomon’s previous terms with Shakhtar due to expire on December 31, he was able to become a free agent after he exercised the right to suspend his current employment with the Ukraine outfit.

The wide forward becomes the fourth addition completed by Tottenham this summer, with Dejan Kulusevski’s loan move being made permanent while last month Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison sealed transfers to the Premier League club.

Solomon tweeted on Tuesday: “I’m so delighted and excited to be joining this fantastic football club. It’s truly an honour to be here and I can’t wait to get started. To dare is to do!”

The Israel international showed flashes of his potential during his loan with Fulham last season despite waiting until January to make his full debut due to a serious knee injury.

When the 23-year-old was fit, he scored five goals in 24 appearances to earn admirers at Tottenham.

Solomon could face old club Shakhtar in a friendly on August 6 after it was announced last month that Spurs would host the Ukraine champions.

The Premier League side are set to make a financial contribution to Shakhtar’s charitable foundation while an additional donation of net proceeds from ticket sales has been promised to help with the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Tottenham remain in the hunt for new central defenders with talks continuing with Wolfsburg over the signing of Micky ven de Ven.

Spurs also hold interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Tosin Adarabioyo of Fulham, but outgoings are another area of priority after Harry Winks recently left to join Leicester.

The club’s stance on Harry Kane remains unchanged despite Bayern Munich’s growing interest.

Kane will return to training on Wednesday, but speculation over his future continues to intensify with only a year left on his deal.

The PA news agency understands Tottenham have offered the forward a new contract that is an increase on his current £200,000-a-week terms.

While Kane is yet to make a decision on the contract, Spurs’ stance remains the same with their star striker not for sale.

Spurs fly out for their pre-season tour of Perth, Bangkok and Singapore on Friday and a decision will need to be made over whether captain Hugo Lloris is part of the travelling party given interest from Inter Milan.