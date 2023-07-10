Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

There was also victory for the hosts in the concluding T20 of the Women’s Ashes at Lord’s.

Chris Woakes and Mark Wood celebrate after England's victory in the third Ashes Test at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chris Woakes and Mark Wood celebrate after England's victory in the third Ashes Test at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harry Brook produced a match-winning knock as England defeated Australia by three wickets in the third Ashes Test at Headingley to keep the series alive at 2-1.

There was also victory for the hosts in the concluding T20 of the Women’s Ashes at Lord’s, and an England triumph in the European Under-21 Championship final in Georgia, while Max Verstappen won the British Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Harry Brook in action for England (Danny Lawson/PA)
Brook contributed 75 on day four in Leeds as England halved the deficit against Australia (Danny Lawson/PA)
Chris Woakes celebrates after clinching victory for England in the third Ashes Test (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chris Woakes clinched England’s victory as they successfully chased a target of 251 (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Alice Capsey (right) in action (Nick Potts/PA)
Alice Capsey hit a fine 46 as England beat Australia by five wickets at Lord’s to win the Women’s Ashes T20 series and leave the overall score at 6-4 to the tourists ahead of the one-day internationals (Nick Potts/PA)
England's players celebrate with the trophy after beating Spain 1-0 in the European Under-21 Championship final (PA)
England’s players celebrate with the trophy after beating Spain 1-0 in the European Under-21 Championship final (PA)
England's James Trafford saved a penalty in the European Under-21 Championship final (PA)
James Trafford saved a Spain penalty in stoppage time (PA)
Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen (left to right) after the British Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
Verstappen won at Silverstone with Britons Lando Norris (centre) and Lewis Hamilton (left) coming second and third respectively (David Davies/PA)
Katie Boulter in action against Elena Rybakina (Adam Davy/PA)
British number one Katie Boulter’s run at Wimbledon ended in the last 32 with a 6-1 6-1 defeat to defending champion Elena Rybakina (Adam Davy/PA)
Zharnel Hughes wins the men's 100 metres at the British Championships in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)
Zharnel Hughes powered through the rain to win 100 metres gold at the British Championships in Manchester – and would subsequently add the 200m title (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dina Asher-Smith celebrates winning the women’s 100m at the British Championships in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dina Asher-Smith claimed the women’s 100m title (Martin Rickett/PA)
Hull FC’s Cameron Scott in action against Hull KR (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hull FC were 16-6 victors in their derby clash with Hull KR at Craven Park (Richard Sellers/PA)
Cameron Smith tees off on the 3rd during day three of the LIV Golf League at the Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Cameron Smith won the LIV Golf event at Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead (George Tewkesbury/PA)
UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News