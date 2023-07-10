Notification Settings

Lionesses feeling the love Down Under – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We look at some of the best examples on social from July 10.

England players during an open training session at Sunshine Coast Stadium, Queensland
England players during an open training session at Sunshine Coast Stadium, Queensland

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 10.

Football

The Lionesses were feeling the love in Australia.

The Seagulls become penguins!

Bukayo Saka was on his bike.

The Premier League turned the clock back.

Cricket

Chris Woakes reflected on a memorable week for England with one eye on the next Test.

As did Harry Brook.

Alice Capsey and Sophie Ecclestone enjoyed the British Grand Prix.

Formula One

Lando Norris loved his weekend.

Lewis Hamilton got a bit emotional.

David Coulthard and Eddie Irvine made memories, 24 years ago.

Williams celebrated a milestone.

Valtteri Bottas was back out on his bike.

Wimbledon

Neal Skupski marched on for Britain.

F1 driver Pierre Gasly scrubbed up well.

Novak Djokovic celebrated reaching the quarter-finals.

As did Madison Keys.

UK & international sports

