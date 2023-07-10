Andy Murray has a lot of good tennis left in him – Jamie Murray

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Five – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Andy Murray will be back at Wimbledon next year and still has plenty of “good tennis in him”, according to brother Jamie.

Murray, a two-time winner in SW19, was beaten in five sets in the second round at this year’s Championships by fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

At 36 years old, his chances of going deep into grand slams again are dwindling, but doubles star Jamie Murray still believes his sibling can operate at the top level.

“Will he be back? I hope so,” he said. “Look, I think he still has a lot of good tennis in him. I think he needs to find his mojo and get out there and play some ball.

Jamie Murray, left, hopes his brother will be back next year (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I still think he has the level to do a lot of good stuff on the tennis court. I think he had an amazing opportunity this tournament to really go far in a grand slam with players dropping out all over the place.

“I mean the draw really opened up for him. It felt like that. But Tsitsipas played a really good match. I am sure he is disappointed.

“I still think he can do a lot of good stuff. I always expect him to perform well and win matches because I know the level he can produce.