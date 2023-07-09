Jamie Murray forced into forfeit despite doubles win with Taylor Townsend

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Seven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Jamie Murray was forced to do press-ups as a punishment by his hardline partner Taylor Townsend after their mixed doubles win at Wimbledon.

Britain’s Murray and American Townsend needed two tie-breaks, the second a marathon ending 15-13, to beat Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Jan Zielinski.

Murray had earlier won in the men’s doubles with Australian partner Michael Venus in three sets against Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler.

Jamie Murray and Taylor Townsend won after two tie-breaks (Victoria Jones/PA)

But that gruelling schedule did not stop Townsend from making the Scot do a forfeit alongside her for not serving well enough.

“It was punishment for me to keep bloody serving in the net,” said Murray.

“I was like blowing it all of the time. She was like, ‘oh my God, we should do some press-ups’.

There's never a bad time for gains ? A celebration as impressive as the performance from @jamie_murray & @TaylorTownsend ? ? @BBCSportpic.twitter.com/xcgYyATiRc — LTA (@the_LTA) July 9, 2023

“She did outlast me. I said to her ‘keep going, I don’t want to fail in front of all of these people’. I was happy to bow out after 10. I don’t like them.”

British pair Joe Salisbury and Heather Watson are also through to the third round after beating Nathaniel Lammons and Giuliana Olmos.