Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe ‘feeling good’ after ankle injury scare

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe (Brian Lawless/PA)

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe says she is “feeling good” and that “everything is looking really positive” after she sustained an ankle issue in Thursday’s World Cup warm-up match against France.

The 3-0 loss for Vera Pauw’s side at Dublin’s Tallaght Stadium saw Arsenal’s McCabe come off due to the problem in the 29th minute.

Speaking to Sky Sports News on Friday as she and her team-mates prepared to fly from Dublin Airport to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, McCabe said: “I’m feeling good.

McCabe came off in the 29th minute against France after sustaining an ankle issue (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I basically was running through and I kind of rolled my ankle, but I’ve been for scans and stuff this morning and everything is looking really positive.

“So I’m in a good a place and hopefully will be back on the pitch early next week.”

Asked if she would have to miss a few days’ training, the versatile 27-year-old said: “Depends on how I go on the flight, hopefully it doesn’t blow up. I think maybe a day or two, but I am feeling good, which is nice.”