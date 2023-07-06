Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wood’s express pace and Azpi’s Chelsea goodbye – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Liam Broady enjoyed his Wimbledon win.

Mark Wood
Mark Wood

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 6.

Football

Cesar Azpilicueta left ‘home’.

Dog’s life for Bernardo Silva.

Mohamed Salah was taking a dip in the sea.

Raheem Sterling was hard at work.

Marcus Rashford enjoyed his holidays.

Millwall players paid tribute to club owner John Berylson.

Cricket

Mark Wood was back with a bang.

Mitch Marsh was as well.

AB de Villiers was impressed with England…

…for the most part

Golfers Min Woo Lee and Daniel Hiller were enjoying Headingley.

Tennis

Liam Broady enjoyed his big win.

Boxing

AJ versus Whyte was announced.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles was excited to get back into action.

Cycling

Geraint Thomas was unimpressed by the weather in the Pyrenees.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News