Wimbledon schedule further affected as rain prevents play on Wednesday morning

Tournament organisers had scheduled 87 matches on day three after only eight were completed on a wet Tuesday.

More rain arrived at Wimbledon on Wednesday morning

Tournament organisers were presented with more scheduling headaches after another hour and a half was lost due to rain at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

All play on the outside courts was washed out just after midday on Tuesday, which led to 87 matches being scheduled on day three in a bid to clear the backlog of matches.

But more inclement weather arrived at 10.30am, just 30 minutes before play was due to get under way, meaning there was no action before 12.30pm.

It has been more than 24 hours since play stopped on the outside courts (Steven Paston/PA)

The dark clouds were replaced with blue skies at lunchtime, but it is almost certain that a number of matches will be cancelled later in the day, leaving the tournament playing catch-up for the next few days.

There are still some matches that were initially scheduled for Monday that have yet to be played, while a number of matches that started on Tuesday also need to be finished.

Only eight matches were completed on Tuesday with all of the Centre Court and Court One schedule played under the roof.

