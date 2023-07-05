Katie Boulter expects security to be stepped up after protests at Wimbledon

Katie Boulter helps ground staff clear the court after a protester threw confetti and jigsaw pieces on to the grass

Katie Boulter expects Wimbledon to beef up their security after her first-round match with Daria Saville was disrupted by the second Just Stop Oil protest of the day.

The British number one was on Court 18 when an activist ran on and threw orange confetti and jigsaw pieces just two hours after two people had done the same thing.

It came at a tricky moment for her as she trailed 4-2 in a first-set tie-break, but, having helped with the clean-up operation on the court, Boulter won the first nine points after the resumption which set up a 7-6 (4) 6-2 victory.

A Just Stop Oil protester interrupts the match during a first-set tie-break (Adam Davy/PA)

She admitted to being in “shock” at what happened, but thinks the tournament will react accordingly.

Asked if she was worried, the 26-year-old replied: “Definitely, you never know what it is. I think I heard the crowd before I saw anything.

“Then I realised what it was because I saw it in the previous match.

“It was obviously a little bit of a shock to the system. I think we both handled it really well. It’s a really unfortunate situation for everyone.

“I wouldn’t say I felt in danger. I was quite far away from it. I was walking the opposite side.

Katie Boulter helps ground staff clear confetti from the court (Adam Davy/PA)

“I’m pretty sure there will be a reaction to what’s been happening and there will be more security in place or whatever they need to do to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

“I’m not worried about it. I’m just going to be focusing on myself. I’m going to keep playing tennis. That’s where I’m going to be. Yeah, hopefully we roll into a few more days.”

Boulter was followed on to Court 18 later in the day by her boyfriend Alex De Minaur after it was announced the pair would be playing mixed doubles together.

She is hoping to avoid any on-court domestics but thinks their relationship might be tested.

Katie Boulter celebrates victory over Daria Saville (Adam Davy/PA)

“I was privileged enough to ask him and he said yes,” Boulter said. “I think it’s something we’ve both wanted to do for quite some time.

“I think we’re both going to really enjoy it and cherish it. It’s not often that you get to have that experience together, especially at Wimbledon.

“We’re going to go out there and have a swing. We’ve got nothing to lose, so I’m looking forward to it.

“I think it’s going to be a experience. It’s going to test our relationship. I don’t doubt that for a minute.