England call on Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali for third Ashes Test

Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali

England have rung the changes as they seek to keep the Ashes alive in this week’s third Test at Headingley, with three alterations to the XI and a promotion for Harry Brook.

Brook is slated to step up to number three in place of Ollie Pope, whose summer is over due to a dislocated shoulder, while Moeen Ali, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes all return to the bowling attack.

With just three days between games, record wicket-taker James Anderson is rested after two modest performances, with Josh Tongue also stood down after an encouraging outing at Lord’s.

At 2-0 down with three to play, England are in now-or-never territory and have opted to overhaul not just the personnel, but the balance of their side.

While they are effectively one specialist batter down in Pope’s absence, the addition of Moeen and Woakes strengthens the lower order in response.

Wood’s belated introduction into the series – he was considered for last week’s second Test but there were some concerns over his workload – also gives England skipper Ben Stokes the express pace option he has been craving.

Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson top the wicket charts with 11 and 10 respectively, but England have been outmatched for air speed so far and Wood’s ability to hit up to 96mph gives Stokes a new weapon to unsettle the tourists.

Woakes makes his first appearance of the ‘Bazball’ era and Moeen is back in action after a badly-blistered right index finger saw him miss out at Lord’s.

Ben Stokes is managing his own fitness issues (Martin Rickett/PA).

Stokes admitted his own ongoing fitness issues played a part in the team selection, after he defied his knee problems to bowl a mammoth 12-over spell and then turned in a remarkable 155 in the fourth innings.

“I’m not going to lie, last week took it out of me and a big part of what I had to think about was what would be the best team if I didn’t bowl a ball. That was a huge part of my thinking,” he said.

As for Brook’s promotion to an unfamiliar position he only briefly filled earlier in his career at Yorkshire, and with limited returns, he said: “It’s pretty simple for us to be honest. A player like Brooky, it feels like he can slot in any position.