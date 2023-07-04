Wimbledon day two: Andy Murray puts on a show as rain decimates schedule

Andy Murray

Andy Murray raced through his first-round match with fellow Briton Ryan Peniston to provide some cheer for Wimbledon fans on a rain-soaked day two of the Championships.

Play on the outside courts was stopped just after midday and there would be no return due to the wet conditions in SW19.

But the roofs on Centre Court and Court One allowed defending champion Elena Rybakina and second seed Aryna Sabalenka to open their accounts on the grass at the All England Club.

Cameron Norrie and world number one Carlos Alcaraz were also victorious on a drab day where the presence of Roger Federer and the Princess of Wales in the Royal Box helped lift spirits.

Spectators shelter from the rain on day two of the Championships (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Princess of Wales (left) alongside Roger Federer in the Royal Box at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Two different types of royalty graced Centre Court on a wet second day of the Championships with Kate and eight-time Wimbledon winner Federer, who both recently put on a training session for ball girls and boys, in the Royal Box.

Federer received a special ovation and watched a video of his highlights on his first return to SW19 since confirming his retirement in September. It showed he remains the king of the All England Club despite playing the last of his 22 tournaments here in 2021.

Federer sat next to Kate, who wore a lime green blazer and had mixed with the Court 18 crowd during Katie Boulter’s match against Daria Saville before rain brought an early end to proceedings.