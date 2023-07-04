Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: Jordan Henderson on shopping list for Steven Gerrard’s new job

UK & international sportsPublished:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also among the targets for the ex-Liverpool captain at Al-Ettifaq.

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson
Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson

What the papers say

Steven Gerrard could target his successor as Liverpool captain after taking over as manager of Saudi club Al-Ettifaq. The Daily Mail reports England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 33, has emerged as a potential target for Gerrard, along with Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 34.

Southampton v Leicester City – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Southampton’s Tino Livramento could be on his way to Chelsea (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Chelsea are in talks with Southampton about bringing their former youth player Tino Livramento, 20, back to Stamford Bridge, according to the Daily Mail. The England Under-21 right-back is valued at £38 million with Newcastle also showing interest.

The race to sign Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo is hotting up, according to the Guardian. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all interested in the 21-year-old but Paris St Germain are moving into pole position.

Granit Xhaka‘s time at Arsenal is almost over. The Sun reports that the Switzerland midfielder, 30, will complete a £21.5 million move to Bayer Leverkusen this week.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Southampton v Chelsea – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Southampton’s Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia: Liverpool are favourites to beat Chelsea in the race to sign the Belgium midfielder, 19, from Southampton.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Nottingham Forest are among those chasing the England winger, 22, from Chelsea.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News