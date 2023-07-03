On this day in 2010: Serena Williams wins fourth Wimbledon title

Tennis – 2010 Wimbledon Championships – Day Twelve – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

On this day in 2010 Serena Williams won her fourth Wimbledon title with a 6-3 6-2 win against Vera Zvonareva.

It took just over an hour for the world number one to scoop her 13th grand slam title after sealing victory against the Russian 21st seed.

Zvonareva was appearing in her first grand slam final but had no answer for Williams, who took the first set in 36 minutes.

Williams won her fourth Wimbledon title in 2010 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

With Zvonareva 4-1 down in the second, the American showed her ruthless streak to see out victory, taking her past Billie Jean King to sixth in the all-time list of female grand slam singles champions.

“Hey Billie, I got you, it’s number 13 for me,” Williams said after her win.

“It means a lot because it is 13 and that’s kind of cool because I was able to beat Billie. To have four Wimbledon titles is amazing.

“It’s funny, I didn’t think I was playing that well, especially in practice.

“Just wasn’t hitting the ball that cleanly, but when I got on the court, it was good.

“I served really well and to win the tournament without losing a set is pretty cool.”

Now 41, Williams has won a mammoth 23 grand slams, more than any other player in the Open era, and is one behind Margaret Court.