Football rumours: Manchester City close to £86m Josef Gvardiol deal

Mason Mount will undergo medical tests on Monday and then he’s finally gonna sign five year deal as new Manchester United player. ?? #MUFC

Contract until June 2028 — it will also include an option to extend until June 2029.

£55m plus £5m to Chelsea. Statement this week. pic.twitter.com/LJrOlex32x

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2023