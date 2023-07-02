MCC apologises following Long Room incident on final day of tense Test

England v Australia â LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 â Second Test â Day Five â Lordâs

The MCC has issued an apology after television cameras picked up an exchange between its members and the Australian team.

Pat Cummins’ side were walking through the Long Room at Lord’s at lunch when footage showed an apparent exchange of words between spectators in the room and the Australian players.

It comes after a dramatic morning session saw Jonny Bairstow controversially dismissed by Alex Carey.

The Australian wicketkeeper stumped Bairstow, who left his crease after seemingly believing the ball was dead at the end of the over.

Jonny Bairstow was stumped in a dramatic fashion (Mike Egerton/PA)

England captain Ben Stokes then smashed his way to a century leaving the hosts needing 128 runs on 243 for six at lunch.

A spokesperson for the MCC read: “The Long Room is unique in world cricket and the great privilege of players passing through the pavilion is very special.

“After this morning’s play, emotions were running high, and words were unfortunately exchanged with some of the Australian team, by a small number of members.

“We have unreservedly apologised to the Australian team and will deal with any member who has not maintained the standard we expect through our disciplinary processes.

“It was not necessary to eject anyone from the ground and I am pleased to say that there was no repeat of this as the players resumed the field for this afternoon’s session.”

A spokesperson for Australia said: “Australian management has requested the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) investigate several incidents involving spectators in the members’ area during lunch on day five of the Lord’s Test.