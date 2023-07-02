Austrian Grand Prix to remain on F1 calendar until at least 2030

Max Verstappen

The Austrian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until at least 2030 after a new long-term deal at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring was confirmed ahead of Sunday’s race.

The circuit, which was bought and re-branded by Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz returned to the F1 schedule in 2014 and has been a permanent fixture since.

Mateschitz died last year, aged 78, after battling a long-term illness.

BREAKING: The Austrian Grand Prix is set to remain on the calendar until at least 2030! ??#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/s0uywnkpqI — Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2023

“The vision and passion of Dietrich Mateschitz, a man who loved this sport, made this all possible and it is a very special moment and a tribute to him that we can confirm we will be racing at this incredible venue until 2030,” said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

The race in Austria is a big favourite for the drivers and all our fans and we are looking forward to many years of excitement and action that are ahead of us.”