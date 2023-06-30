Ruben Loftus-Cheek joins AC Milan from Chelsea on four-year deal

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea have confirmed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek has completed a permanent move to AC Milan.

The 27-year-old joins Milan on a four-year deal running until June 2027.

His departure from Chelsea comes after 19 years with the club, having joined their academy in 2004.

He made 155 appearances for the Blues, scoring 13 times, and earned Premier League, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup winners’ medals during his time there.

An impressive loan spell with Crystal Palace also saw Loftus-Cheek selected for the England squad who reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

19 years, countless memories. ? Good luck in your new challenge, @RLC. ? pic.twitter.com/i5pL8zBh1L — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 30, 2023

However, he struggled for game time under successive managers during the second half of last season.

His move comes as part of several outgoings from Stamford Bridge recently, with N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly among those joining sides in Saudi Arabia’s Professional League.

Earlier this week, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joined Saudi side Al-Ahli, while Arsenal completed the signing of midfielder Kai Havertz.