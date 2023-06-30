Man City assistant Rodolfo Borrell joins MLS side Austin FC as sporting director

Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell

Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell has left the treble winners to become sporting director at Major League Soccer side Austin FC.

The Spaniard joined City from Liverpool in 2014 as global technical director, before being appointed head of coaching for the academy and then joining Pep Guardiola’s backroom team.

Borrell was named assistant manager ahead of last season, which saw City win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup, but becomes the second of Guardiola’s lieutenants to leave this summer following Enzo Maresca’s appointment as Leicester boss earlier this month

Director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “He has played a significant role in the club’s achievements over the past nine years.

“The manager has often spoken about how important his coaching staff have been in helping him and the team achieve what we have.

“Rodolfo has, of course, been a major part of that during his time at Manchester City.