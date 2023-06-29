Man Utd agree deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea

Manchester United have agreed an initial ÃÂ£55million deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign England midfielder Mason Mount for an initial £55million from Chelsea, the PA news agency understands.

The Red Devils will pay an additional £5m dependent on appearances and success.

The 24-year-old is understood to have agreed a five-year contract, with an option for a further year.

Mount has 36 England caps (Mike Egerton/PA)

Agreeing a deal for Mount helps to bolster the options for United boss Erik ten Hag in a key midfield area.

Mount came through the ranks at Chelsea, scoring 27 goals and providing 22 assists in 129 Premier League appearances.

The 24-year-old – a Champions League winner with the Blues in 2021 – has won 36 England caps and started the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Mason Mount is set to join Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

United had made three previous offers for Mount, who is out of contract next summer.

They were keen not to get drawn into a saga and his expected arrival at Old Trafford will represent their first bit of business this summer.