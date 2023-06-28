Inter Miami appoint Lionel Messi’s former boss Gerardo Martino as head coach

New Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino

Former Barcelona and Argentina manager Gerardo Martino has been appointed as the new head coach of Inter Miami.

The 60-year-old Argentinian arrives at the Major League Soccer outfit co-owned by David Beckham after they sacked the latter’s ex-Manchester United team-mate Phil Neville earlier this month.

It will reunite Martino with his compatriot Lionel Messi, with the World Cup winner to join the Florida side after leaving Paris St Germain at the end of his contract.

Martino, who coached Messi with Barcelona and Argentina, said in a club statement: “I’m very excited to join a big club like Inter Miami and I know together we can accomplish many great things.

Bienvenido Tata ?⚽ El Club ha nombrado a Gerardo Martino como director técnico. El técnico ganador de la MLS Cup y del premio al Entrenador del Año de la MLS, con experiencia con las selecciones de Argentina y México, FC Barcelona y más, se une al Club mientras se encuentra… pic.twitter.com/RVFTjlQnYw — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) June 28, 2023

“The club has the necessary infrastructure to be a major competitor in the region and I believe that with everyone’s hard work and commitment we can get there.”

Beckham said: “’Tata’ is a highly respected figure in our sport whose track record speaks for itself.

“We are confident that his achievements in the game and experience as a head coach will inspire our team and excite our fans and look forward to seeing the impact he will have on and off the field.”