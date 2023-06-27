Tottenham standing firm on Harry Kane amid interest from Bayern Munich

Harry Kane

Tottenham have no intention of selling Harry Kane this summer, the PA news agency understands.

The club’s record goal-scorer is approaching the final 12 months of his contract and reports on Tuesday indicated Bayern Munich had bid 70million euros plus add-ons for the England captain.

PA understands Spurs have not received an official offer from the Bundesliga champions and any bid would be immediately rejected.

Tottenham’s stance on Kane remains consistent with the last few transfer windows despite continued interest in the 29-year-old, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in 2021.

Harry Kane became Spurs’ all-time leading scorer with his 267th goal for the club – the winner against Manchester City – in February (John Walton/PA)

Kane subsequently stayed with his boyhood team and broke the club’s all-time scoring record in February with the winner against Pep Guardiola’s side.

It saw Kane move beyond Jimmy Greaves’ tally of 266 goals for Spurs, which had stood since 1970.

The next target in Kane’s sights is Alan Shearer’s record Premier League haul of 260 goals.

After a fine individual campaign in which Kane scored 30 goals, despite the north London club finishing eighth and having three head coaches, the forward is now only 48 away from passing Shearer’s tally.