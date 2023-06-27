An early starter who contemplated early retirement – 5 things about Josh Tongue

Josh Tongue

England have named Josh Tongue in their side for the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord’s.

The Worcestershire pace bowler replaces former county colleague Moeen Ali as the only change to the England line-up that lost the opening Test by two wickets at Edgbaston.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things you may not know about the 25-year-old, who took a five wicket second-innings haul on his Test debut against Ireland at Lord’s earlier this month.

He has already landed an Ashes blow

Josh Tongue becomes the first English bowler to dismiss Steve Smith this summer! There could be another 15 by August…#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/0sug4txWCY — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 5, 2023

The arrival of Australia’s star batter Steve Smith on an overseas deal at Sussex caused plenty of disgruntlement among those who felt it gave Australia an Ashes edge. But Smith’s first game did not provide the acclimatisation he was hoping for, with Tongue rapping his front pad to dismiss him for 30 in his only innings. The lbw decision was far from clear-cut, but that was not enough to take the smile off the bowler’s face as he declared it a “bail-trimmer”.

Injury forced him to consider early retirement

Worcestershire’s Josh Tongue (right) was sidelined for a lengthy period by injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Tongue told The Cricketer earlier this year that he had started to wonder if he should “pull the pin” on his professional career during a 15-month lay-off with severe shoulder problems. It took visits to three separate specialists to finally get to the bottom of the nerve issues that left him experiencing dead arms and unable to grip the ball. A diagnosis was eventually forthcoming for a condition called thoracic outlet syndrome, with a treatment programme getting him back on the field last August.

He was an early starter

?? ?????? ?? ???? ???? ????? ?? ????'? The pace bowler, who made his first appearance for Worcestershire aged six, has been named in the @EnglandCricket XI to face Ireland on Thursday. Read all about it ? ? #WeAreWorcestershire — Worcestershire County Cricket Club (@WorcsCCC) May 30, 2023

Tongue was just six years old when he began his unbroken association with Worcestershire, turning out for the club’s Under-10 side well ahead of time. He has since gone through the age groups and academy set-up at New Road, eventually making his first-class debut in 2016. He already has close to two decades of playing experience with his home county and looks a good bet to be a one-club man.

Untapped white-ball talent

Josh Tongue bowling wheels & making an early breakthrough ? Follow LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/SGejOcSwJz pic.twitter.com/aGVgYUdv25 — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) August 16, 2017

For the majority of his time in county cricket, Tongue has been seen primarily as a red-ball prospect. Indeed, he has played just 15 List A fixtures and only 10 T20s – three since returning from England Test duty. Despite that thin track record, which includes a modest 24 limited-overs wickets, he was signed up by Manchester Originals for this summer’s Hundred competition. Head coach Simon Katich must have seen something to work with and the tournament could provide a chance for Tongue to spread his wings in a new environment.

Roaring with the Lions

5️⃣ wickets on Lions debut for Josh Tongue ? Speedy 50s from Lees (75* off 82), Bohannon (54 off 63) and Jamie Smith (86* off 56) help the Lions to 234/3 in reply to Sri Lanka A's 332 on day two in Galle. ? @OfficialSLC pic.twitter.com/avmZbPvvlC — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 8, 2023