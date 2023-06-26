Hampshire’s Liam Dawson stakes claim for Ashes call with century and six wickets

Liam Dawson

Liam Dawson staked his claim for an Ashes call with a century and six wickets as Hampshire took command against Middlesex in their LV= Insurance County Championship clash.

After amassing 141 with the bat, Dawson tore through Middlesex with his left-arm spin to claim six for 38 – and leave Middlesex 142 for eight at the close.

Earlier, Hampshire had been bowled out for 419 with Josh de Caires picking up career-best figures of seven for 144.

⌚️ STUMPS | Middlesex: 142/8 (trail by 277) Another incredible day for Liam Dawson as the all-rounder takes six wickets to put Hampshire firmly in the driving seat of this @CountyChamp fixture at @TheAgeasBowl ? ? Match Centre available ⤵️ — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) June 26, 2023

Leaders Surrey wrested control against Lancashire at the Kia Oval thanks to a last-wicket stand of 130 between Sean Abbott and Dan Worrall.

Abbott and Worrall both made entertaining half-centuries as Surrey scored 360 to establish a first-innings lead of 86.

The pair then struck in successive overs as Lancashire lost three wickets clearing their arrears. They reached stumps on 113 for four, a lead of 26.

Tawanda Muyeye & Daniel Bell-Drummond stole the show on Day Two at Northampton ?https://t.co/tuKzvIPudb — Kent Spitfires (@KentCricket) June 26, 2023

Daniel Bell-Drummond hit a career-best 271 not out and Tawanda Muyeye also weighed in with a century as Kent moved into a strong position to pile more woe on Division One’s bottom club Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

Bell-Drummond’s masterful knock eclipsed his previous best of 206 seven years ago, and also set a record for a Kent batter at Wantage Road, beating Frank Woolley’s 217 from 1926.

The pair added 318 for the second wicket as the visitors piled up 550 for five by stumps, a lead of 313.

Matt Henry took six wickets for Somerset (Mike Egerton/PA)

Somerset stormed back into contention on the second day against Nottinghamshire at Taunton thanks to Matt Henry’s six-wicket haul and an eighth first-class century from George Bartlett.

Henry took four from 26 in a superb seven-over spell as the visitors collapsed from an overnight 145 for four to 186 all out.

Henry finished with six for 59 to leave Nottinghamshire with a first-innings lead of just 23, before Bartlett’s unbeaten 109 helped Somerset close on 268 for four, 245 in front.

Simon Harmer continued to do the damage as Essex moved closer to an emphatic win over Warwickshire at Chelmsford.

Harmer took five for 65 in the first innings as the visitors were dismissed for 158 and forced to follow on 299 runs in arrears.

Simon Harmer starred for Essex (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harmer added another wicket in the 24 overs of Warwickshire’s second innings, as an unbroken second-wicket stand of 66 edged the visitors to 71 for one at close.

A century by Colin Ackermann kept Leicestershire in with a chance against Division Two leaders Durham, who declared at 517 for six on day two.

Ollie Robinson’s career-best unbeaten 167 had put the visitors in command but Ackermann – who will join Durham at the end of the season – replied with an unbeaten 104 as his current side responded well to reach 335 for four at stumps.

Wayne Madsen and captain Leus du Plooy rewrote the record books as Derbyshire moved into a position of considerable strength on day two against Worcestershire at New Road.

The duo scored centuries and broke a 31-year-old landmark in establishing a new Derbyshire record of 267 from 70 overs for the fourth wicket against the home side.

Derbyshire will begin day three with a lead of 137 and five wickets in hand and Du Plooy unbeaten on 159.

?REPORT: Outstanding Revis maiden ton puts Yorkshire in a healthy position at the halfway point of the clash with Gloucestershire. #YORvGLO https://t.co/us0k0UdSa0 — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) June 26, 2023

Matthew Revis hit an unbeaten 104 off 163 balls as Yorkshire posted an emphatic 550 for nine declared against Gloucestershire at Headingley.

Revis was the third rising Yorkshire star to make three figures after openers Fin Bean and George Hill on day one, and set up an action-packed reply from the visitors who reached 232 for five off 57 overs, with Miles Hammond reaching an unbeaten 84.

Australian leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson took the final two wickets in two balls as Glamorgan dismissed Sussex for 203 on day two at Cardiff.