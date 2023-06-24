Notification Settings

Zharnel Hughes sets new British 100 metres record in New York

Published:

Hughes clocked 9.83 seconds, lowering Linford Christie’s mark which came at the 1993 Stuttgart World Championships.

Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes celebrates victory

Zharnel Hughes broke Linford Christie’s long-standing British record when he claimed victory in the men’s 100 metres at the New York City Grand Prix.

Hughes, who won 100m silver at the 2022 European Championships, clocked 9.83 seconds ahead of Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake (9.93secs) with American Christian Coleman, the 2019 world champion, third in 10.02.

Christie’s record had stood since the 1993 Stuttgart World Championships, where he won gold for Britain in 9.87.

Blake had made the better start in Saturday’s showpiece race, which is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour.

Hughes, though, powered through the closing stages to finish clear of the field, before staring in disbelief when his winning time went up on the board.

The victory continues an impressive run of form for Hughes, who had won 200m European gold in Munich last summer to go with his relay title in the 4x100m squad.

