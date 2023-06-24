Zharnel Hughes sets new British 100 metres record in New York

Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes celebrates victory

Zharnel Hughes broke Linford Christie’s long-standing British record when he claimed victory in the men’s 100 metres at the New York City Grand Prix.

Hughes, who won 100m silver at the 2022 European Championships, clocked 9.83 seconds ahead of Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake (9.93secs) with American Christian Coleman, the 2019 world champion, third in 10.02.

Christie’s record had stood since the 1993 Stuttgart World Championships, where he won gold for Britain in 9.87.

The moment @zharnel_hughes became the fastest British man in history ???pic.twitter.com/kvAsUt5M1a — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) June 24, 2023

Blake had made the better start in Saturday’s showpiece race, which is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour.

Hughes, though, powered through the closing stages to finish clear of the field, before staring in disbelief when his winning time went up on the board.