Iain Henderson signs two-year contract extension with Irish Rugby Football Union

Iain Henderson

Ireland lock Iain Henderson has signed a two-year contract extension with the Irish Rugby Football Union.

The IRFU said that the 31-year-old Henderson’s deal will keep him at Ulster until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

He has won 71 caps and was part of last season’s Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam campaign following previous title successes in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

✍️ We're delighted to announce Iain Henderson has signed a two-year contract extension until the end of the 2024/25 season!#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 23, 2023

“Iain has developed into an important leader within both the Ireland and Ulster environments, and we are delighted to have ensured that he continues his career in Ireland,” IRFU performance director David Nucifora told www.irishrugby.ie.