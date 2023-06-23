Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Carra hits Glasto and Frankie sings Frank – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Patrick Vieira and Zinedine Zidane celebrated birthdays and Sol Campbell made an eyebrow-raising comparison.

Composite image of Jamie Carragher, left, and Frankie Dettori
Composite image of Jamie Carragher, left, and Frankie Dettori

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 23.

Football

Jamie Carragher enjoyed Glastonbury.

A landmark day for Newcastle’s women’s team.

John McGinn put pen to paper.

Brendan Rodgers was back on familiar territory.

Happy birthday to a pair of midfield maestros…

…And a doyen of the dugout.

Sol Campbell likened himself to sprint king Usain Bolt.

Alan Shearer gave a warm welcome to Newcastle’s newest fan.

Tennis

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas got reacquainted with Wimbledon.

Reigning champion Elena Rybakina’s backhand was on point.

Billie Jean King marked a major anniversary.

Racing

Frankie’s way.

Cricket

Tammy Beaumont was on fire.

Cycling

Chris Froome found an upside to missing out on Tour de France selection.

Snooker

Rob Walker reached Land’s End.

Baseball

London (Stadium) calling for the Chicago Cubs.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News