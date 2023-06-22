Shropshire athlete Briony claims silver at Berlin games

Ethan and Briony

Briony Johnson, from Oswestry, teamed up with Ethan Orton, from Brecon, to win the medal at the games which are currently being held in Berlin.

Briony, who represents Special Olympics North Shropshire, and Ethan, competed in the Mixed Doubles Badminton event.

Colin Dyer, CEO of Special Olympics GB, said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Briony.

"This is a remarkable achievement, from an exceptional athlete and person.

“Each one of our competitors has defied all odds to partake in these games and to come away with a medal caps a monumental accomplishment. They have undoubtedly brought immense pride to themselves, their family and their nation.”

Special Olympics GB is the largest provider of year-round sports training and competition for children and adults of all abilities with intellectual disabilities in the UK.

This year, it has 82 athletes representing 17 sports at the Games, the world’s largest inclusive sporting event, with more than 7,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities competing across 26 sports over nine days.