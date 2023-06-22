A wedding, a work-out and the Women’s Ashes – Thursday’s sporting social

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (left) and Everton’s James Tarkowski battle for the ball

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 22.

Football

James Tarkowski got married.

Mohamed Salah was hard at work.

Liverpool turned the clock back to his arrival.

#OnThisDay in 2017, @MoSalah joined the Reds. A truly special player, who means everything to the people of Liverpool ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AM7mDj6lL8 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 22, 2023

EFL fixture release day brought out the big kid in Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton.

The league’s new match ball looks pretty smart too.

The new @EFL official match ball for 2023/24 is here! ?@pumafootball doing their thing ?‍? pic.twitter.com/xLhB7mGNcW — Swindon Town Football Club (@Official_STFC) June 22, 2023

Ding! Ding! Ding!

If there was an award for the most celebrations after scoring a goal… Take it away, @brunoog97 ? pic.twitter.com/vR8wFPw7HA — Premier League (@premierleague) June 22, 2023

Paul Pogba was having a ride.

City of light ☀️ pic.twitter.com/FrhBiQ2Pp7 — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) June 22, 2023

Happy birthdays.

Let's all wish Rodrigo a Happy Birthday! ?? pic.twitter.com/papvVSQGLf — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 22, 2023

Wishing a happy birthday to former Hammer Sébastien Haller ❤️⚒️#WHUFC | @huboofulfilment pic.twitter.com/6Qlts84xsO — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 22, 2023

Brendan Rodgers addressed the fans.

? A message from Brendan Rodgers to the #CelticFC supporters. World Exclusive first interview with our new Manager coming later this evening on our social media channels ? pic.twitter.com/QvBSgRIrPf — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) June 22, 2023

Cricket

Heather Knight showed off her football skills.

Better than me? — Leah Williamson (@leahcwilliamson) June 22, 2023

Formula One

Aston Martin recognised the Windrush Generation.

Today marks 75 years since The Empire Windrush's arrival in the UK. AMF1 Team recognise the immeasurable contribution of the Windrush Generation to every aspect of British society and celebrate this momentous day. pic.twitter.com/ZTshlTsT6x — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) June 22, 2023

F1 looked back to Valtteri Bottas’ first podium.

#OnThisDay in 2014, a mullet-less @ValtteriBottas achieved his first podium in Austria! ?? Since then, the Finnish driver has gone on to take a total of 67 podiums ?#AustrianGP #F1 @williamsracing pic.twitter.com/Njt1GwvdGN — Formula 1 (@F1) June 22, 2023

Tennis

Manchester City fan Liam Broady was excited by Declan Rice reports.