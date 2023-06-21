Range of armband options for Women’s World Cup as FIFA aims to avoid repeat row

The OneLove armband

Players have been shown a range of armbands highlighting social issues which could be worn at this summer’s Women’s World Cup.

FIFA is consulting with players and national associations over the bands in a bid to avoid a repeat of the row over the rainbow-coloured ‘OneLove’ armbands which dominated the early stages of the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year.

The PA news agency understands there are different bands highlighting a range of issues and causes, including support for the rights of indigenous peoples, inclusion, gender equality, education for all and ending violence against women.

The FA faced sanctions, starting with a booking for captain Harry Kane, if he wore the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar last year (Nick Potts/PA)

Other bands carry the slogan ‘Unite For Peace’ and ‘Football Is Joy, Peace, Hope, Love, Passion’.

The only bands set to feature something resembling a rainbow design are those supporting inclusion.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in March that everyone had learned lessons from the ‘OneLove’ armband row, and that a “solution” would be in place for the start of the Women’s World Cup.

FIFA has asked players to provide feedback on its proposal. One option could be that different bands are worn as the tournament progresses, similar to an initial plan FIFA unveiled on the eve of the Qatar World Cup.

FIFA has teamed up with @UNESCO, @WFP and @WHO to harness the power of football and spread positive messages globally, with each round of matches at the @FIFAWorldCup having a dedicated campaign to maximise reach and impact.#FootballUnitesTheWorld — FIFA (@FIFAcom) November 19, 2022

England and Wales’ men’s teams were threatened with unlimited sporting sanctions on the day of their opening matches in Qatar last year if their respective captains Harry Kane and Gareth Bale wore the ‘OneLove’ armbands, starting at a yellow card for the skippers.

The bands were part of a wider season-long campaign which began last September, but would have sent out a particularly strong message in Qatar where same-sex relationships are criminalised.

Leah Williamson, who had been due to captain England at the finals prior to her suffering a season-ending injury in April, had been hoping to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband this summer.

The Football Association, for its part, is understood to be in regular contact with FIFA over the issue in a bid to avoid any repeat of what happened in Qatar.