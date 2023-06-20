Katie Boulter’s winning run ends against Zhu Lin at Rothesay Classic

Katie Boulter in Birmingham

Katie Boulter’s winning run ended with defeat by China’s Zhu Lin in the first round of the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham.

Boulter celebrated the best achievement of her career in Nottingham on Sunday when she won her first WTA Tour title to reach a new highest ranking of 77.

It cemented her position as British number one in the absence of the injured Emma Raducanu, but Boulter was unable to back it up at Egbaston Priory, where she made the quarter-finals last year.

This little girls dream came true today ? Maiden WTA in my home tournament ?♥️ It takes a team. Grateful for these people in my life. Thanks for all the support ?? pic.twitter.com/PQTzO9SsEN — Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) June 18, 2023

The 26-year-old said: “It was obviously a tough match today. I knew coming in here that I would be on the back foot body-wise, which is a place I actually want to be because it means I’m testing myself and pushing myself having played a lot of matches.

“I didn’t want to skip a week and I’m proud of myself for going out there and I gave it absolutely everything I had.

“Unfortunately I was on the losing side today but I pick myself up and we get ready for the next few events.”

Boulter certainly had her chances against Zhu, ranked 39, but she was unable to convert enough of them in a 7-5 7-5 defeat.

Boulter began well, opening up a 3-1 lead, but Zhu responded strongly and took her second set point in the 12th game.

The second set was a rollercoaster featuring seven breaks of serve and 17 break points.

Boulter was only able to take three of her 10 opportunities, though, and – after saving two match points at 4-5 – she sent a backhand long on the third, two games later.

The quick turnaround meant Boulter was not able to celebrate her big victory, the British number one saying with a smile: “I wish.

“I had a team dinner. I was actually getting treatment during that dinner. It was completely normal. I’m sure I’m going to take some time once I’ve completed all these weeks and I will have a nice team dinner again.”