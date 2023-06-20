Heavy rain set to delay start of final day of first Ashes Test

The covers on at Edgbaston

England’s push for victory on the final day of the Ashes curtain-raiser was set to be delayed because of heavy rain at Edgbaston.

Stuart Broad’s removal of Australia pair Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, the top two-ranked Test batters, late on day four set up the prospect of a gripping climax to the series opener on Tuesday.

Morning all ? It’s been a rather bleak start to the day at Edgbaston ☔️ Here’s hoping for some play later on ?#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/bC5yQ6dleK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 20, 2023

But an overnight downpour continued into the morning, with play almost certain to be pushed back from the usual 11am start, with 98 overs scheduled following a rain-shortened day three.