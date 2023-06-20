Football rumours: Marcus Rashford set to sign long-term Man United deal

Understand Paris Saint-Germain are still planning to insist on Bernardo Silva as top summer target — valid also with Luis Enrique as new coach. ??? #PSG

All parties feel Bernardo won’t join any Saudi club now. PSG will push again — but Man City won’t make any discount. pic.twitter.com/vByR92VtcP

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2023