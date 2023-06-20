Community Shield kick-off brought forward by 90 minutes following fan complaints

The Community Shield

The Community Shield kick-off time has been brought forward by 90 minutes following fan complaints.

The Football Association confirmed on Tuesday that the match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Wembley on Sunday, August 6 would now kick off at 4pm instead of 5.30pm.

It said the decision had been reached after “following consultation with our broadcast partners, the local authorities, police, and the competing clubs”.

The kick-off time for the 2023 #CommunityShield between @ManCity and @Arsenal has been updated ? — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 20, 2023

The governing body added: “The decision to move the kick-off time was taken following full consideration of the transport challenges for fans returning to Manchester after the match.”