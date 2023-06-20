Alice Capsey and Alice Davidson-Richards released from England Test squad

Alice Capsey

Alice Capsey and Alice Davidson-Richards have both been released from England’s Test squad for the Women’s Ashes in order to feature in the T20 A side in Wednesday’s meeting with Australia.

Davidson-Richards’ absence means there will be at least one change to the Ashes line-up following the Test against South Africa last year.

The Test will be England’s first over five days on home soil, and their first game played at Trent Bridge since 2000.

Alice Davidson-Richards will feature for the A side in Wednesday’s T20 against Australia (David Davies/PA)

It will be followed by three ODIs and three T20 fixtures to decide the multi-format series.

Also selected for what will be a first T20 game for England A on Wednesday is Mahika Gaur of North West Thunder, after she was included when the senior squad gathered for a training camp early in June.

Freya Kemp, who will return to international cricket after an injury absence, South East Stars’ Bryony Smith and Linsey Smith of Southern Vipers are also in the A side.

Wednesday’s fixture at Haselgrave precedes an ODI series for the A side against Australia.

Freya Kemp returns from an injury absence for the T20 game (Steven Paston/PA)

England and England A both played out draws during their three-day warm-up matches against Australia A and Australia Women.

England head of performance pathways Richard Bedbrook said: “We’re really looking forward to getting our T20 series under way.

“The A side pushed the full Australian team hard during the three-day warm-up and with a number of quality individual performances, we’re very excited to continue competing across the T20 format against the Australian A side.