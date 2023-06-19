Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

England expect Ollie Lawrence and Jack Walker to be fit for World Cup selection

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

England continue their World Cup preparations with a Brighton training camp.

Ollie Lawrence (left) and Jack Walker
Ollie Lawrence (left) and Jack Walker

England expect Bath centre Ollie Lawrence and Harlequins hooker Jack Walker to be available for World Cup selection after they both suffered injuries during training.

Premiership player of the season Lawrence is recovering from a knee injury, while Walker has a calf muscle problem.

Both players were hurt in England squad training last week and they are understood to each be facing a minimum of six weeks’ rehabilitation.

Jack Walker
Jack Walker is expected to be available for World Cup selection after suffering a calf muscle injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

England’s opening World Cup warm-up game is against Wales in Cardiff on August 5, while head coach Steve Borthwick is due to name his final 33-player squad for the tournament two days later.

Lawrence and Walker will join a 38-strong group for treatment during England’s preparation camp in Brighton this week.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News