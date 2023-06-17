Romeo Beckham signs one-year deal at Brentford B following impressive loan

Romeo Beckham in action for Brentford B

Brentford B have announced the signing of Romeo Beckham from Inter Miami on a one-year deal following an impressive loan spell.

The 20-year-old son of David Beckham – who is co-owner of Inter Miami – spent the second half of last season on loan with Brentford’s B side but has now put pen to paper on a permanent contract, with the option of a further year.

Beckham helped the Bees lift the Premier League Cup last season and featured 15 times, scoring a late goal against National League side Wealdstone in the Middlesex Senior Cup.

✍ Romeo Beckham has joined #BrentfordB on a permanent contract from Inter Miami ? pic.twitter.com/YFjxc368WE — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) June 17, 2023

Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane will be hoping the youngster can continue where he left off in west London.

He told the club website: “We added Romeo to our squad in January and he’s been fantastic for the group.

“He’s had a terrific end to the season in terms of his recent match against Manchester City where he showed what he’s learned during his loan with us.