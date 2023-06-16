John Greig thanks Rangers after becoming CBE

John Greig

John Greig thanked Rangers for the part they have played in his life as he dedicated his CBE to the club of his heart.

The 80-year-old spent his entire career with the Gers as a player, manager and director and he now holds an ambassadorial role.

Greig’s significance to the Glasgow club was highlighted in 1999 when he was voted by supporters as “The Greatest Ever Ranger”.

The Ibrox icon has now been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

John Greig has spent his entire career at Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“One of the reasons I’ve got this is because I’ve managed to spend all my life with a great club in Rangers,” he told the PA news agency.

“The club and the fans have given me the support and the respect which has obviously put me in line to get this, which I appreciate very much.

“It’s a big honour and I look upon it as an honour to the club as well as myself.”

Greig admits news of his CBE came out of the blue.

“It’s most unexpected at my age,” he said. “I feel humbled because there are so many people more deserving of this than me.

“Nevertheless, I’m very honoured and proud.

“I didn’t know it was in the pipeline. I just got word from London a couple of weeks ago. I don’t even know how they got my address but they notified me by letter.

“My wife opened the letter and we got a shock because it was unexpected.”

Greig was not the only Scottish football personality recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell was given a Medal of the Order of the British Empire “for services to Association Football and to the community in Angus”.

Dick Campbell has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The charismatic 69-year-old has become one of Scottish football’s most recognised and popular characters during a managerial career spanning more than three decades.

Campbell, who has previously had spells in charge of Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline, Brechin, Partick Thistle, Ross County and Forfar, explained the recent death of his sister Margaret has lent a degree of poignancy to his recognition.

“To receive the Empire Medal is fabulous,” Campbell told the PA news agency. “I’m very surprised and I don’t know what to do. My sister died six weeks ago and I just wish she was living to hear about it. She knew nothing about it because I only found out about a month ago.

“It’s a special honour because it’s from the people of Angus for my services to football. I took Brechin up three leagues, I took Forfar up two leagues and I took Arbroath up three leagues so I don’t think anybody will ever repeat that!