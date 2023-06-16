Football rumours: Tottenham bid £50m for James Maddison and Harvey Barnes

Juventus are prepared to sell/offload all the midfielders who returned from loan deals. ⚪️⚫️⚠️ #Juventus

Arthur Melo, Weston McKennie and Denis Zakaria will be available on the market this summer; they're not in Allegri plans.

Cuadrado and Alex Sandro, also set to leave. pic.twitter.com/wyDLQ7uZJY

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2023