Caroline Dubois determined to make Tony Disson ‘words come true’ after tragedy

Caroline Dubois

Six years on from being personally affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, one of the many motivations for rising star Caroline Dubois is to ensure Tony Disson’s prophecy is fulfilled.

Dubois’ late trainer Disson was one of 72 people to die on June 14 in 2017 when a tower block in North Kensington caught fire and burned for 60 hours, partly due to dangerous aluminium cladding on the exterior of the 24-storey building.

At the bottom of Grenfell Tower was Dale Youth Boxing Club where Disson nurtured many prospects, including Dubois, who he insisted from the very start was destined for the top.

While Dubois realised her Olympic dream and Disson’s in 2021 when she competed at the Tokyo Games, the next goal is a world title and the 22-year-old will take another step on that journey on Friday in BOXXER’s show at York Hall when she fights Yanina Lescano.

“I remember coming back from school and my dad telling me the Grenfell Tower had burnt down,” Dubois told the PA news agency on the sixth anniversary of the tragedy.

“My first ever fight, the guy in my corner Tony, he was in the tower that night and unfortunately passed away.

“I was devastated for him and his family, everyone that lost their lives. It was a shock, obviously nobody expected that and it was a horrible, horrible night.

“I had left Dale Youth at that point but I still knew all the people there, Gary McGuiness and Tony, so I have great memories of Dale Youth.

“Me, Hassan (Azim) and Adam (Azim), we all started at Dale Youth and we’re all under the same promotion and same banner. It is pretty amazing to be in this moment now.

“Anyone who has watched me or seen me since the beginning of my journey, I hope they are proud and happy for me.

“Tony always used to say I would go to the Olympics and I would be special. And here I am, trying my hardest to make sure his words come true.”

Before Dubois (6-0, 5KOs) started to work with Disson, she had spent time at the historic Repton Boxing Club where brother Daniel trained.

Remarkably, Dubois pretended to be a boy called Colin when as a nine-year-old girl she sparred for the first time.

She quickly got the bug for boxing and more than a decade down the line – after watching Claressa Shields and Katie Taylor become household names after winning gold medals at the London Games – is thankful no other girls will experience a similar journey.

Dubois added: “It is definitely a funny story now and I look back in hindsight just like, ‘wow’.

“What an experience, what a journey and what a story that I can tell. I am very happy to have this story to tell people.

“That will never be the case again. You go to any club, Repton included, and there are girls there from beginner level to elite. They’ve had one fight or had many. That is a great thing to see.”

Caroline Dubois, left, and Yanina Lescano in Oxford Street (Adam Davy/PA)

Even though Dubois is preparing for only her seventh professional bout, the Londoner has developed a reputation as one of the most exciting names in the women’s game.

Five consecutive knockout wins have contributed to the growing hype, but Dubois acknowledges you are only as good as your last fight.

While the British prospect wants a world title shot during the next 12 months, she knows Friday’s opponent Lescano will provide a tough test.

“Every fight, depending on how good I perform and how good I look, that is the next step on the ladder,” Dubois reflected.

“That is definitely the goal (a world title), I definitely see it happening within 12 months. That’s what I want.

“It would be a shame if it has to drag out or I have to wait and not be involved in big fights.

“That would be a shame for me and everyone who watches me but it needs to be in a situation where it is not just me calling for it, the fans are calling for it too, people watching the sport calling for it.

READY. TO. GO! ?? Happy and excited to fight at the historic venue yorkhall arena and put on a show Friday night! Make sure you Dont miss! Tune into sky sports boxing or better yet get your tickets and be there ? The support has been amazing ! So appreciated ??❤️ pic.twitter.com/ERLhCpOrlg — Caroline dubois (@SduboisC) June 12, 2023

“Every time I step into the ring, I want people to say, ‘that girl Caroline was special,’ and I want people to take notice of me and respect the performances I put in.

“I am always going for the most explosive and most exciting fights possible.