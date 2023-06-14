Rickie Fowler hopes to invest in Leeds with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

Rickie Fowler has revealed he is one of three top US golfers looking to invest in Leeds as part of the imminent takeover by 49ers Enterprises.

The American investment group are set to take charge of the club after agreeing a deal to buy out chairman Andrea Radrizzani’s controlling stake.

Fowler, along with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, all of whom have been converted to the Elland Road cause by Matt Fitzpatrick’s Leeds-supporting caddie Billy Foster, is confident of being part of the deal.

Fowler told Sky Sports News: “There’s the group that’s moving forward with being involved with Leeds – myself, JT (Justin Thomas) and Jordan (Spieth), so potentially we’ll be a part of it.

“It’s cool to have these opportunities. I know we’re looking into it, and it would be fun if we get to be a part of it, if not we’ll continue to root for Leeds.

“Obviously they got relegated but to get to go to a Premier League game, a Champions League game any of that (would be great). It’s called football over there, we call it soccer here but it’s a massive sport and I feel like it is continuing to get bigger in the states.

“Since I haven’t been to a game, I don’t have the true appreciation until (I get to) be there and feel that energy.”

Leeds confirmed that a deal had been reached with 49ers Enterprises last week, despite being forced back to the negotiating table in the wake of their relegation to the Championship.