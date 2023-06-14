Michael van Gerwen down in the mouth over World Cup absence

Michael van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen has revealed his disappointment at missing the PDC World Cup of Darts after failing to recover from a dental problem.

The Dutchman has not recovered from an operation in time to feature in the second round of the competition on Saturday in Frankfurt, Germany.

The three-time PDC World Darts Championship winner will be replaced by Dirk van Duijvenbode, who will join up with Danny Noppert to form the Netherlands team.

It's really disappointing for me that I won't be able to play in the World Cup this year, especially as I was feeling good about my game after winning the Premier League & US Darts Masters.I wish Danny & Dirk good luck and I hope they can win a fifth World Cup for the Netherlands pic.twitter.com/GcSswg3RDB — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) June 14, 2023

