Man City treble winners arrive at England camp – Wednesday’s sporting social

Really sad to hear John Hollins has passed away.

Long before the days of big money, social media and billionaire owners, John cemented his place as an all time @ChelseaFC legend.

He’ll be missed by everyone who knew him. My thoughts go out to his family & friends.

? pic.twitter.com/GUkqPukC5o

— David Speedie (@DavidSpeedie10) June 14, 2023