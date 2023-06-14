Heather Watson beats ‘friend’ Tatjana Maria to reach Nottingham Open quarters

Rothesay Open 2023 – Day Three – Nottingham Tennis Centre

Heather Watson booked her place in the quarter-finals of the Nottingham Open with a straight-sets win over her friend and former doubles partner Tatjana Maria on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Watson clinched a single crucial break in each set to wrap up a 6-4 6-4 win over the German, with whom she reached the last eight at Wimbledon in 2018.

Prior to play on Wednesday a minute’s silence was held on Centre Court in memory of the three people who were killed in attacks in the city early on Tuesday.

Heather Watson reached the quarter-finals of the Nottingham Open (Tim Goode/PA)

It was a notable win for Watson against a player currently ranked 129 places higher in the world rankings, as she aims to emulate last year’s grass-court success that included a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Watson, who next plays world number 99 Viktorija Golubic, told the BBC: “I came through qualifying and each match I’ve got a bit better but there’s more to come.

“Tatjana is my best friend on tour, we have played doubles together and spent a lot of time together. It’s never easy to play a friend but at the same time it’s really special sharing a court with her.”

Liam Broady crashed out of the Nottingham Open on Wednesday (Tim Goode/PA)

Liam Broady suffered a disappointing 7-6 (4) 6-4 defeat to Japan’s Sho Shimabukuro, while world number 409 Arthur Fery fell 6-4 6-2 to fifth seed Dominik Koepfer.