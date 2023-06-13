Nottingham Open to commence as normal despite ‘horrific’ incident in city centre

Play at the Nottingham Open will commence as usual at 11am

The Nottingham Open is set to commence as planned on Tuesday despite what police described as an “horrific and tragic incident” in the city centre.

A number of roads are closed following the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder after three people were found dead – two in Ilkeston Road and then a man in Magdala Road.

Tournament organisers announced that play will go ahead as scheduled at 11am, but warned spectators to expect delays en route.

An LTA statement read: “Spectators should be aware of travel disruption around Nottingham city centre this morning due to a police incident.

Update on today's schedule at the Rothesay Open Nottingham pic.twitter.com/O0TqvaCjDF — LTA (@the_LTA) June 13, 2023

“Play will commence at 11am as normal, but please be aware your travel may take longer than normal.”

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is a horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.