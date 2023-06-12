Notification Settings

Rain and threat of lightning fail to dampen Manchester City’s trophy parade

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

Thousands of fans turned out to line the streets.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva lifts the Premier League trophy
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva lifts the Premier League trophy

Rain and the threat of lightning storms could not dampen Manchester City’s open-top bus parade to celebrate their treble success on Monday evening.

Thousands of fans had lined the streets to cheer on Pep Guardiola’s squad who secured the Champions League trophy with victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday night to add to the Premier League title and FA Cup.

Access to the stage show site on St Peter’s Square was initially delayed due to reports of adverse weather conditions and lightning storms in the area, with the club later confirming the start of the trophy parade from Beetham Tower on Deansgate was put back until 7pm.

The team took the tram to St Peter’s Square, where four buses set off down Deansgate and onto Cross Street, before heading via King Street, Brown Street and then Booth Street with the parade scheduled to finish at Nicholas Street.

Defender Nathan Ake held aloft the Premier League trophy to the delight of the City fans who had braved the rain, many following down on foot towards the stage celebrations once the route was clear.

Midfielder Phil Foden waved the Champions League trophy, while Guardiola smoked a cigar as he took in the scenes.

